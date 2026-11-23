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Functional medicine expert Dr. Carlos Jaramillo points out that common breakfast mistakes include consuming too much sugar and refined starch, eating in a hurry, insufficient protein, and adding too much creamer to coffee. Breakfast is the "first meal" of the day after ending the fast. After 8 to 12 hours of fasting, the body urgently needs nutrients, and the choices at this meal will directly determine your blood sugar stability, appetite, and mental state for the whole day. He has specifically summarized the 6 biggest mistakes the public most commonly makes at breakfast:

6 Major Breakfast Traps

1. Loading up on sugar and refined starch: Common breakfast cereals, sweet bread, jam, sugary juice, or smoothies all contain large amounts of sugar and refined carbohydrates. These foods cause blood sugar to spike rapidly and then plummet, triggering post-meal fatigue, irritability, and hunger.

2. Eating in a hurry: If you eat while handling work or looking at your phone, the body is in a tense state, affecting digestion and nutrient absorption.

3. Insufficient protein intake: If breakfast only consists of bread or sweets, protein, dietary fiber, and high-quality fat intake are severely neglected. Protein maintains muscles, bones, and the immune system, and also increases satiety and helps stabilize blood sugar.

4. Blindly copying others' breakfast habits: Everyone's lifestyle, activity level, and metabolic needs are completely different. A diet suitable for professional athletes is not necessarily suitable for other groups.

5. Mistaking "ultra-processed foods" for healthy food: Products on the market advertised as healthy, such as oat granola clusters, protein energy bars, low-fat yogurt, and margarine, actually generally contain large amounts of hidden added sugar, additives, or refined vegetable oils. Pay attention to the ingredients when purchasing.

6. Adding too much creamer to coffee: Some powdered creamers mainly contain sugar, oil, starch, and maltodextrin, which may lead to unknowingly taking in extra calories and sugar.

4 Major Correct Breakfast Principles

To build a breakfast that truly controls blood sugar, Dr. Carlos Jaramillo suggests following these 4 golden principles:

1. Breakfast should be based on sufficient protein, prioritizing eggs, chicken, beef, Greek yogurt, or protein drinks.

2. It is recommended to pair with healthy fat sources such as olive oil, avocado, nuts, and dairy products, and fruit can also be added in moderation.

3. Chew thoroughly when eating, and supplement with enough water.

4. Breakfast should not be forced down merely to comply with the habit of "eating at a fixed time." If you have no appetite in the morning, or your lifestyle does not suit it, you can adjust according to your personal situation, giving yourself enough time to sit down and eat properly, and avoiding eating in a hurry and under stress.

Dr. Carlos Jaramillo concludes that the essence of a healthy breakfast is not just "choosing the right foods," but also considering your lifestyle and body needs. Rather than blindly following trendy diets, it is better to start from the most basic nutritional balance, ingredient selection, and good eating habits, and build a way of eating that suits you.

What Blood Sugar Level Is Considered Exceeding the Standard? Beware of 8 Major Early Signs of Diabetes

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority states that diabetes is a chronic disease of metabolic dysfunction. When the insulin secreted by the pancreas is insufficient, or insulin cannot function, blood sugar will rise abnormally, leading to diabetes. Among them, type 2 diabetes accounts for more than 90% of all cases, mainly related to factors such as poor dietary habits, obesity, and lack of exercise. Body cells resist insulin and cannot effectively absorb and use glucose, causing excess sugar to accumulate in the blood.

Excessively high blood sugar can cause disorders of fat and protein metabolism, and in the long run will cause damage to multiple body systems and organs, including the cardiovascular system, retina, nerves, and kidneys. According to the American Diabetes Association, the standards for abnormal blood sugar and diabetes are as follows:

Impaired fasting glucose: fasting blood sugar between "≥5.6 mmol/L" and "<7 mmol/L"

Impaired glucose tolerance: 2-hour post-meal blood sugar between "≥7.8 mmol/L" and "<11.1 mmol/L"

Both impaired fasting glucose and impaired glucose tolerance belong to prediabetes

Diabetes: fasting blood sugar ≥7 mmol/L, or 2-hour post-meal blood sugar >11.1 mmol/L

Early Symptoms of Diabetes:

Some patients may experience the following symptoms in the early stage of the disease: