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WELLNESS

Cleaning hack: Unblock a slow-draining sink with a plastic bottle

WELLNESS
48 mins ago
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If your sink is draining slowly and smells bad, and an old toothbrush can't reach the deep grime, a cleaning expert has a solution. Using a common drink bottle, you can flush out deep-seated dirt in 6 simple steps—no special tools or chemical cleaners required.

6 Steps to Clean a Sink Drain with a Plastic Bottle

According to Japanese media Lettuce Club, many people find cleaning bathroom sink drains tricky because they're narrow. Old toothbrushes can't reach deep inside, and specialised drain-cleaning tools can be expensive. But with a 2-litre drink bottle, you can use water pressure to flush out years of grime without any extra tools or chemicals.

Tools and Materials:

  • Empty 2-litre drink bottle (softer plastic is easier to squeeze)

  • Water

  • Towel

  • Rubber gloves

Steps:

  1. Place a towel around the sink to catch splashes and prevent dirty water from spilling.

  2. Fill the empty 2-litre bottle about 80% full with water.

  3. Seal the bottle opening tightly with your palm.

  4. Flip the bottle upside down and press its opening firmly against the sink drain.

  5. Squeeze the bottle hard with both hands to force the water through the drain. The high-pressure blast pushes deep grime out of the pipe.

  6. Repeat until no more dark, murky water comes out of the overflow hole.

Important Tips

Choose a bottle made of softer plastic—it's easier to squeeze and creates stronger water pressure to dislodge stubborn dirt. Squeeze firmly; if the pressure is too weak, the water flow won't be strong enough to flush out deep grime.

Since sink shapes and pipe structures vary, if you feel resistance or water backs up instead of flowing through the overflow hole, stop immediately to avoid damaging the pipes.

 

Source: Lettuce Club (レタスクラブ)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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