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WELLNESS

7 "guilty pleasures" foods that actually help relieve stress

WELLNESS
43 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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When stressed, you can't help craving snacks, right? A nutritionist says that 7 foods often labelled "sinful" can actually stimulate dopamine and lower stress hormones. Coffee and red meat are among them.

According to EatingWell, registered dietitian Gabrielle Kishner points out a strong link between stress and food. When stressed, you tend to crave sweets or carbs because they provide quick energy and trigger dopamine release—the brain's "feel-good" chemical. Some foods often considered "guilty pleasures" are actually nutrient-rich and support a healthy stress response. While building other coping mechanisms is important, next time you turn to food for stress relief, try these 7 options:

1. Dark Chocolate-Covered Nuts

Though high in fat, chocolate and walnuts are excellent stress-relieving treats. Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that support brain health and mood. Dark chocolate also has a calming effect on the nervous system.

2. Pasta

Often avoided for its carbs, pasta actually stabilises mood. One study found that eating pasta is linked to feelings of happiness and positivity. A big bowl of rich pasta is tempting when stressed, but balance is key. Choose whole-wheat pasta, add fibre-rich vegetables, and pair with lean protein like chicken.

3. Coffee

Rich in antioxidants, coffee is linked to reduced disease risk. Recent studies suggest moderate coffee intake helps relieve stress, prevents mood disorders, and interacts with neurotransmitters to boost dopamine and serotonin. Both short- and long-term coffee consumption may improve stress coping and reduce stress perception.

However, caffeine tolerance varies. If coffee makes you anxious, don't force it. Also, avoid overconsumption or drinking it late at night, as poor sleep can harm mental health.

4. Chips with Guacamole

Cravings for crunchy snacks are normal—it's about upgrading their nutritional value. Pair salty chips with guacamole. Avocado's healthy unsaturated fats increase satiety and support heart health, helping you avoid overeating.

5. Red Meat

Though often advised against, red meat is rich in B vitamins, iron, zinc, and protein—helping combat oxidative stress and stabilise blood sugar. Choose lean cuts like sirloin or round steak to limit saturated fat.

6. Cereal

A bowl of high-fibre, high-protein whole-grain cereal balances blood sugar and boosts serotonin, naturally lowering cortisol levels. Pair it with low-fat milk—milk protein, casein, and calcium positively affect brain neurotransmitters that regulate mood.

7. Popcorn

Popcorn is a whole grain. Studies show that people under time pressure tend to grab convenient snacks, and popcorn fits the bill. Healthy popcorn is all about preparation: use an air popper, drizzle with a little olive oil, and season with nutritional yeast, Parmesan, chilli-lime powder, or ranch seasoning for flavour without the extra calories.

 

 

Source: EatingWell

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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