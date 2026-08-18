How to choose the right yogurts for gut health: Doctor says key is probiotic strain

When shopping for yogurt at the supermarket, many consumers struggle to choose between different brands. Specialist doctor Huang Shiwei points out that buying yogurt shouldn't be based solely on labels like "contains probiotics." The key lies in the combination of strains, the number of live bacteria, and the ingredient list. To ensure probiotics genuinely benefit gut health, how should you select the right yogurt?

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Basic Fermentation Strains May Not Reach the Gut

The reason yogurt benefits the gut lies in the quality of live probiotics. The basic strains used for fermentation (such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus) are primarily for fermentation purposes and may not survive stomach acid to reach the gut. Before purchasing, check the ingredient list and choose products that contain additional "functional probiotic strains" like Lactobacillus acidophilus or Bifidobacterium—these are the real gut-friendly allies.

Live Bacteria Count Should Exceed 1 Million CFU per Gram – The Simpler the Ingredients, the Better

When choosing high-quality yogurt, both the number of live bacteria and ingredient purity are key:

Live Bacteria Count Standard: Products should contain at least 1 million CFU (colony-forming units) per gram. Those that guarantee live bacteria count until the expiration date are even better. Products that only claim "contains probiotics" without specifying numbers are less reliable.

Avoid Additives: The ideal ingredient list should only contain fresh milk and bacterial cultures. Avoid products high in sugar, artificial flavours, and modified starches. Opt for unsweetened or plain varieties to prevent unnecessary digestive burden.

Avoid High Heat to Preserve Live Bacteria – Eating 30 Minutes After a Meal Greatly Increases Survival Rate

How you store and consume yogurt at home directly determines the activity of probiotics:

Refrigerate and Keep Cool: Do not leave yogurt at room temperature for more than 2 hours after removing from the fridge. Once opened, consume within 2 to 3 days. Avoid high-temperature heating, as it will kill all live bacteria.

Best Time to Eat: On an empty stomach, stomach acid concentration is very high, which can reduce the survival rate of probiotics. Doctors recommend consuming yogurt 30 minutes after a meal, when it can more safely reach the gut and exert its benefits.





Source: Specialist Doctor Huang Shiwei



