33 whole grains and legumes for blood sugar control and gut health

Worried about gaining weight or spiking blood sugar from eating white rice every day? You don't need to eliminate starch to lose weight healthily. A nutritionist has compiled a top list of 33 high-quality whole grains and legumes to replace white rice, offering benefits like blood sugar control and cholesterol reduction.

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Nutritionist Gao Min-min posted on her Facebook page that the staple foods we eat daily are not just for filling our stomachs; they also directly affect blood sugar, energy levels, and gut health. By replacing one-third or more of your daily white rice intake with "unrefined whole grains," you can easily improve your overall health. Whole grains retain the "bran, endosperm, and germ." Besides protein and carbohydrates, their key nutrients include vitamin A (for skin health), B vitamins (for energy metabolism), and dietary fiber (for gut motility). She has compiled 33 high-quality whole grains and legumes that can be incorporated into your daily meals to replace white rice:

Rice Types

Brown Rice: Retains bran and germ; higher in fiber and minerals than white rice, helps stabilize blood sugar.

Germ Rice: Tastes closest to white rice but with upgraded nutrition; ideal for beginners transitioning to whole grains.

Millet: Rich in magnesium and iron; great for daily energy replenishment.

Red Rice: Contains natural phytochemicals that help with antioxidant defense.

Black Rice: Abundant in anthocyanins, which boost cardiovascular health.

Purple Rice: High antioxidant capacity; suitable for cooking rice or sweet soups.

Five-Grain Rice: A blend of multiple grains for more comprehensive nutrition.

Ten-Grain Rice: Even higher fiber content; significantly increases satiety.

Wheat/Grain Types

Oats: Rich in beta-glucan, which helps lower cholesterol.

Buckwheat: Gluten-free; gentler on the digestive system.

Wheat: Provides plant-based protein; suitable for high-activity individuals.

Barley: Promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and aids digestion.

Quinoa: Excellent protein quality; contains multiple amino acids.

Legumes

Red Beans: Rich in potassium and fiber; helps reduce water retention.

Mung Beans: Light and easy to digest; perfect for hot summer days.

Runner Beans: High in minerals; firm texture.

Lima Beans: Provides both starch and protein; ideal as a staple food substitute.

Chickpeas: A top plant-based protein source; essential for fitness enthusiasts.

Lentils: Stabilizes blood sugar and prolongs satiety.

Peas: Combines vitamins and fiber; easy for children to eat.

Broad Beans: Rich in folate; supports blood cell production.

Root Vegetables

Sweet Potatoes: High in fiber; effectively promotes digestive health.

Potatoes: Rich in potassium; safe when portion control is maintained.

Pumpkin: Rich in beta-carotene; beneficial for skin health.

Yam (Chinese Yam): Aids digestion; very gentle on sensitive stomachs.

Taro: Fine starch texture; portion size should be controlled.

Lotus Root: Combines polyphenols and fiber; crunchy texture.

Lotus Seeds: Mild and nourishing; ideal for soups or desserts.

Other Grains

Corn: Contains antioxidant phytochemicals; portion control needed if used as a staple.

Barley (Coix Seed): Boosts metabolism and reduces fluid retention.

Water Chestnuts: Refreshing and crunchy; fiber content is not low.

Chestnuts: High in carbohydrates; suitable as an energy source.

Water Caltrops (Ling Jiao): Low in fat; unique fragrant taste.

5 Surprising Benefits of Replacing One-Third of Your White Rice

Gao concludes that upgrading your staple foods to unrefined grains is the simplest and most practical step. By making this change, you can enjoy the following multiple benefits:

Prevents post-meal blood sugar spikes, reducing lethargy and fatigue.

Extends satiety, helping to avoid overeating unconsciously.

Promotes smoother intestinal motility and more regular bowel movements.

Enhances energy metabolism, supporting better body composition management.

Significantly increases the nutritional density of every meal.

Source: Nutritionist Gao Minmin



