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SPORTS UPDATES

Teen queen Andreeva harnesses power of positive thinking

SPORTS UPDATES
6 hours ago
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Mirra Andreeva is the youngest winner of the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004. REUTERS
Mirra Andreeva is the youngest winner of the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004. REUTERS

Mirra Andreeva said a stream of positive self-talk helped her overcome her nerves and stay composed in the biggest moments as the teenager beat Elina Svitolina to win the WTA Finals title in Indian Wells, California.

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“I was just basically trying to use a lot of positive words to try to encourage myself,” the Russian teenager said after beating Ukraine’s Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 to complete an unbeaten run on her tournament debut.

“When I’m in that kind of mindset, it’s just so much easier to play.”

Andreeva said she responded to errors in practice by telling herself she would make the next shot, then congratulating herself when she did. The routine made her warm-up feel smoother and gave her a way to manage the pressure of a final against a player who had improved markedly as the tournament progressed.

“I felt like it was easier to deal with nerves,” she said. “Why not keep the same mindset for the match?”
The 19-year-old said the approach prevented her from dwelling on missed opportunities or mistakes during a contest marked by long, physical rallies.

“That’s also why maybe I didn’t get as nervous in the important moments,” she said.

With her tour-leading 55th match win of the year, the French Open champion became the youngest winner of the event since Maria Sharapova in 2004, earned her fourth title of the year overall and climbed to world number two.

And she said she is ready for more.

“I’m so pumped,” she added. “I’m still so full of energy and yeah, we’re going to do a great celebration dinner.”

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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