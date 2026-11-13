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SPORTS UPDATES

Record-breaking Kane caps historic night with goal for England

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Harry Kane is honored before kick-off by Peter Shilton, right, and Britain's Prince William. AFP
Harry Kane is honored before kick-off by Peter Shilton, right, and Britain's Prince William. AFP

Harry Kane celebrated his record-breaking 126th England cap with a goal from the penalty spot as England beat Croatia 2-1 on Thursday to book a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

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Slaven Bilic's team were determined to avoid another embarrassment after their 7-0 mauling by England in Rijeka last month and looked much more solid from the kick-off at Wembley.

But goals from Morgan Rogers and captain Kane kept England second in Group A3 behind Spain, confirming their place in the Nations League last eight in March. Thomas Tuchel's men have a chance to avenge their 3-2 defeat against the world champions in their Nations League opener when they travel to Madrid for Sunday's clash.

Spain beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in Prague on Thursday.

"After the first game when we lost here against them [Spain], we knew we left a bit out there," Kane told ITV. "We knew we could've done a bit better. We said to ourselves 'let's win every game until the next one and see what happens'. It's the perfect opportunity now on Sunday to try and prove ourselves."

England and Croatia struggled to get out of second gear in the opening stages of their match in London. Elliot Anderson fired over in the 16th minute and Croatia's Josip Misic flashed a shot wide midway through the first half.

Chelsea forward Rogers broke the deadlock in the 24th minute in slightly fortuitous fashion, following a neat move by the home side. Kane floated a ball to Jude Bellingham on the right of the penalty area and the Real Madrid man cushioned the ball first time across the area towards Rogers.

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol had a chance to clear but got in a tangle and Chelsea's Rogers poked the ball past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

England started to find some rhythm as they went in search of a second goal but failed to add to their tally before half-time. The home side were again the more potent team at the beginning of the second period. But the visitors levelled against the run of play just before the hour mark after a glaring error by England defender Jarell Quansah, who misdirected a header from close range towards Jordan Pickford following a Croatia corner. The ball fell to Petar Sucic, who stabbed home.

Minutes later England were back in front, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah again at the heart of the action after his shirt was tugged in the penalty area. Referee Morten Krogh initially did not award a penalty but he was sent to the monitor by the VAR and pointed to the spot. Kane made no mistake, drilling home for record-extending 92nd England goal.

Nikola Vlasic gave England a scare, firing just wide of Jordan Pickford's goal as Croatia showed they were still alive.

Ballon d'Or winner Kane won his 126th cap when the game kicked off -- taking him clear of his tie with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton. A giant banner was raised before kick-off with a picture of the 33-year-old and the words "England's Finest". Shilton was part of a pre-match presentation to honor the Three Lions skipper, along with Football Association patron Prince William.

AGENCEFRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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