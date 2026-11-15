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SPORTS UPDATES

Rory ties Monty’s record of eight Race to Dubai successes

SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
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Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 18th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. AFP
Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 18th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. AFP

Rory McIlroy won his eighth Race to Dubai title to tie the record of Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie after a dramatic final round of the season-ending US$10 million (HK$78 million) DP World Tour Championship.

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The tournament itself was a runaway win for England’s Tyrrell Hatton (66) but all eyes were on the fascinating battle between McIlroy and Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, playing a group behind.

It all came down to the 18th hole, where McIlroy made a disappointing par to finish on 10-under par, but that was good enough for solo second place.
That took his ranking points to 5,044.86. 

Chacarra also could not get a birdie on the final hole and closed with a 69 for share of third place at eight-under alongside Finland’s Oliver Lindell (65).

The European number one crown was secured with a bogey-free round of five-under par 67, but it all came down to the par-4 16th hole, where McIlroy hit a magnificent second shot to a foot for birdie.

Earlier, when McIlroy could not make a birdie on the par-5 14th hole, Chacarra was leading the projected ranking by a mere 0.1 point.

The new season of the DP World Tour starts in two weeks in Australia with the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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