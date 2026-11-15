Rory ties Monty’s record of eight Race to Dubai successes

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Kane vows to play for England 'for as long as I can'
13-11-2026 07:53 HKT
Record-breaking Kane caps historic night with goal for England
13-11-2026 06:46 HKT
Warriors' Curry sidelined at least two weeks with abdominal tear
13-11-2026 06:37 HKT
United closing in on Pochettino after sacking manager Carrick
13-11-2026 05:58 HKT
Wembanyama's Spurs stay in touch with Lakers after fightback
13-11-2026 05:49 HKT
Celtics beat Sixers as Tatum outshines former teammate Brown
11-11-2026 13:26 HKT
McTominay tells of World Cup heart treatment
11-11-2026 13:15 HKT
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT