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SPORTS UPDATES

United closing in on Pochettino after sacking manager Carrick

SPORTS UPDATES
33 mins ago
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Mauricio Pochettino is expected to leave his role with the USA following their two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on Saturday and Tuesday. AFP
Mauricio Pochettino is expected to leave his role with the USA following their two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on Saturday and Tuesday. AFP

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to be appointed as the new manager of Manchester United after the struggling English giants sacked Michael Carrick on Thursday.

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Pochettino is expected to leave his role with the USA following their two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on Saturday and Tuesday in a move that will see United trigger a release clause worth some US$10 million (HK$78 million) to secure the Argentine's services.

Pochettino, who signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through to the 2030 World Cup just three months ago, is due to hold a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Former United captain Carrick led the team to an impressive third-place finish in the Premier League last season, but they have taken just eight points from 10 games in the current campaign and are in the relegation zone.

The club confirmed in a statement Thursday that it had parted ways with the 45-year-old, following mounting speculation he would be axed during the international break.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," United said.

"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club."

Carrick impressed after taking over as interim boss following Ruben Amorim's acrimonious exit in January, leading United to Champions League qualification. He was rewarded with a two-year permanent deal but, hampered by the club's underwhelming recruitment in the summer transfer window, his side have endured a steep decline this season.

Carrick has struggled to maintain discipline, dropping captain Bruno Fernandes after he criticized his manager's tactics following a 4-1 thrashing at Champions League debutants Como. And defender Lisandro Martinez spoke out against the club's hierarchy over their lack of top-quality signings.

Carrick's final game in charge was a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, after which he stressed he would not walk away despite a paltry record of three wins from 15 games in all competitions this season.

Former United captain Gary Neville, who played alongside Carrick, said his old teammate had been treated appallingly. "It's just quite simply disgusting," Neville told Sky Sports. "That falls well below the standard of what you would expect in any other business. In any other industry it would be constructive dismissal and you'd be getting sued."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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