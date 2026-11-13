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SPORTS UPDATES

Wembanyama's Spurs stay in touch with Lakers after fightback

SPORTS UPDATES
45 mins ago
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Victor Wembanyama battles Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls for the rebound. REUTERS
Victor Wembanyama battles Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls for the rebound. REUTERS

The San Antonio Spurs rallied from 22 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 124-119, notching a 10th straight NBA win and keeping the pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers.

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The Lakers improved their league-best record to 11-2 – half a game ahead of the Spurs atop the Western Conference – with a 123-112 victory over the Bucks in Milwaukee. Luka Doncic scored 32 points but limped out late in the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle.

In Chicago, Victor Wembanyama poured in 32 points to lead seven Spurs players who scored double figures. But San Antonio had to claw back from a 22-point first-half deficit against the lowly Bulls,  who dropped their eighth straight.

Chicago limited Wembanyama early, but they couldn’t keep it up. He finished an efficient 13-of-18 from the floor with nine rebounds, two steals and five blocked shots.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by 32 points from James Harden, beat the defending champions New York Knicks 115-107 at Madison Square Garden.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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