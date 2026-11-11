United ‘reach verbal agreement’ with Pochettino for Old Trafford job

Manchester United have reportedly reached a “verbal agreement in principle” with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as their manager in a bid to revive the fortunes of the struggling English giants.

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Carrick’s position at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation following United’s worst start to a season in 40 years, leaving them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after an eight-match winless run.

Although it is said that no final decision has been made about Carrick’s future, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are reportedly leaning towards dismissing Carrick.

Pochettino has extensive experience of the Premier League following spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

But it was only three months ago that Pochettino signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through to the 2030 World Cup and US Soccer would be due compensation should he move to Manchester, with the BBC saying the 54-year-old has a US$10 million (HK$78 million) release clause.

But Sky Sports reported yesterday that United have “reached a verbal agreement in principle” with Pochettino, linked with a move to Old Trafford on several previous occasions, to become their new head coach.

United are understood to have spoken to the former Argentina defender about their managerial position on three previous occasions – when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, then in 2022 before the club appointed Erik ten Hag and again when the Dutchman was sacked in 2024.

Carrick, 45, had been granted a stay of execution after he was widely expected to be axed in late October following a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth. He was hired on a permanent basis in the close-season after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his spell as interim boss.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE