logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

United ‘reach verbal agreement’ with Pochettino for Old Trafford job

SPORTS UPDATES
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
US Soccer would be due compensation should Mauricio Pochettino move to Manchester United to replace Michael Carrick. REUTERS
US Soccer would be due compensation should Mauricio Pochettino move to Manchester United to replace Michael Carrick. REUTERS

Manchester United have reportedly reached a “verbal agreement in principle” with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as their manager in a bid to revive the fortunes of the struggling English giants.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Carrick’s position at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation following United’s worst start to a season in 40 years, leaving them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after an eight-match winless run.

Although it is said that no final decision has been made about Carrick’s future, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox  are reportedly leaning towards dismissing Carrick.

Pochettino has extensive experience of the Premier League following spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

But it was only three months ago that Pochettino signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through to the 2030 World Cup and US Soccer would be due compensation should he move to Manchester, with the BBC saying the 54-year-old has a US$10 million (HK$78 million) release clause.

But Sky Sports reported yesterday that United have “reached a verbal agreement in principle” with Pochettino, linked with a move to Old Trafford on several previous occasions, to become their new head coach. 

United are understood to have spoken to the former Argentina defender about their managerial position on three previous occasions – when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, then in 2022 before the club appointed Erik ten Hag and again when the Dutchman was sacked in 2024. 

Carrick, 45, had been granted a stay of execution after he was widely expected to be axed in late October following a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth. He was hired on a permanent basis in the close-season after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his spell as interim boss.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Jayson Tatum, left, got the better of former teammate Jaylen Brown in the first regular-season matchup between the Celtics and 76ers. AFP
Celtics beat Sixers as Tatum outshines former teammate Brown
SPORTS UPDATES
10 hours ago
Scott McTominay in action against Brazil at the World Cup last summer. AFP
McTominay tells of World Cup heart treatment
SPORTS UPDATES
10 hours ago
Luka Doncic shoots against the Atlanta Hawks defense. AFP
Doncic and Wembanyama lead from the front
SPORTS UPDATES
10-11-2026 20:20 HKT
Teddy Riner announces his candidacy on his Instagram account. AFP
Judo king Teddy Riner joins fight for French presidency
SPORTS UPDATES
10-11-2026 20:08 HKT
Fencer Harris Ho wins HK's first-ever Youth Olympics individual gold
SPORTS UPDATES
10-11-2026 04:44 HKT
Alexandra Eala hits a return to Claire Liu during the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open. AFP
Eala ready to 'disappear' for a bit after breakout season comes to an end
SPORTS UPDATES
09-11-2026 16:36 HKT
Claire Liu, left, holds up the winners trophy alongside runner-up Alexandra Eala. AFP
Eala left in tears as underdog Liu takes Hong Kong Open
SPORTS UPDATES
08-11-2026 21:26 HKT
An Se Young hits a return to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during the final in Yeosu. AFP
No place like home as An wins 11th badminton title of the year
SPORTS UPDATES
08-11-2026 15:02 HKT
Alexandra Eala reacts after a point against Maria Sakkari during their semi-final. AFP
Eala one win from HK Open glory after beating Sakkari
SPORTS UPDATES
08-11-2026 09:14 HKT
Jobe Bellingham has been rewarded for a strong start to his second season at Borussia Dortmund. AFP
Tuchel hails 'incredible' Bellingham story as Jobe joins Jude in England squad
SPORTS UPDATES
07-11-2026 10:38 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
12 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
16 hours ago
X@_FORAB
Nvidia CEO affair scandal widens as Chinese businesswoman reportedly questioned by Singapore authorities
WORLD
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.