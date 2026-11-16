Brazil great Ronaldinho, 46, returns to professional football

Greying and rounder in the face than during his prime, Ronaldinho made a winning return to professional football for Ravenna, an ambitious third-tier club dreaming of reaching Italy’s Serie A.

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With club owner Ignazio Cipriani watching, Ronaldinho played his role as the centerpiece of a clever PR stunt. The 46-year-old Brazilian great put in a low-key performance in his first competitive match since playing for Fluminense in 2015, as Ravenna beat local rivals Forli 2-0 at a packed Stadio Bruno Benelli near Italy’s Adriatic coast.

Known for his dynamic dribbling and often outrageous ball control in his Barcelona and Brazil heyday, Ronaldinho largely strolled around the pitch and laid off simple passes to his teammates.

"It was wonderful to see so many young footballers who grew up watching me play, and who now find themselves coming out onto the pitch alongside me," said Ronaldinho as he left the field.

Ronaldinho's arrival has given Ravenna a previously unimaginable profile, and Italian-American businessman Cipriani would no doubt have been delighted to see the pack of reporters and photographers that descended on the Benelli.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner only played in the first half but was involved in the move which ended with Giulio Donati smashing hosts Ravenna ahead in the 36th minute. Ronaldinho entered the field to great fanfare, with the 5,000-capacity Benelli having a temporary stand with 1,800 places -- dubbed "R10" -- added for the occasion.

Flares and smoke bombs were let off in the stands while Andrea Bocelli's "Con Te Partiro" blasted out of the stadium's speakers. He left after the first half, but not before plenty of handshakes with his teammates and match officials and questions from awaiting journalists.

Ronaldinho only arrived in Italy a few days before the match, suggesting that he hasn’t committed himself for the long haul.

Asked if he would play again, Ronaldinho said: “I don’t know yet. It’s up to the president now: if he calls me, I’ll come back.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

