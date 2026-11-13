Warriors' Curry sidelined at least two weeks with abdominal tear

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks after suffering an oblique abdominal tear, the NBA team said Thursday.

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Curry exited Wednesday's loss to the Houston Rockets midway through the first quarter. He appeared to be in some discomfort just minutes into the game.

After the Warriors' 115-108 defeat coach Steve Kerr said Curry had told him the injury was not one he had experienced before.

"Concern is high," Kerr said, and an MRI scan revealed the tear.

Curry, 38, has been playing at an elite level this season, averaging 27.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

He is shooting a career-high 45.7 percent from three-point range and was instrumental in an eight-game Warriors winning streak that ended on Wednesday.

The injury is another blow to a Golden State squad already without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody - both recovering from knee injuries.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player, missed 39 games last season, 27 of them with a nagging knee injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE