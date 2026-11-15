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SPORTS UPDATES

NZ shock over ‘upset of a generation’ in Cardiff

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Taine Plumtree and Blair Murray celebrate Wales’ win over the All Blacks in Cardiff. REUTERS
Taine Plumtree and Blair Murray celebrate Wales’ win over the All Blacks in Cardiff. REUTERS

Former All Blacks players said they were “shocked” yesterday and described Wales’ performance as “heroic” after New Zealand suffered a monumental 35-28 upset in Cardiff.

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The Welsh defensive display was lauded by New Zealand commentators and media after the home side clung on in the Nations Championship match to record their first success between the two sides since 1953.

Former Test fly-half Stephen Donald admitted he had given 10th-ranked Wales little chance of ending their run of 34 successive defeats against New Zealand.

“I may have said during the week that this was going to be pretty much a training run,” Donald said. “And to my surprise, the Welsh performance - no one could believe that they had that performance in them.

“I’m shocked really to be fair. You still felt that the All Blacks attack was going to be too much for them in the second half once they got going. But all of a sudden Wales’ defense went through the roof.”

Former New Zealand prop Angus Ta’avao said while the result was hard to accept, it provided a much-needed shake-up at the top of the global game.

He lauded the performance of Wales, given their dire run of results over the past two years and off-field financial struggles. “You’ve got to tip your hat to Wales. This is an amazing effort, a heroic effort from them,” Ta’avao said. “You see what it means to them.”

Under the headline, “The upset of a generation” the New Zealand Herald described the All Blacks’ performance as “clunky” and Wales’ as “scarcely believable.”

The Stuff news website said questions would be asked of coach Dave Rennie.

Stuff’s report said “embarrassment might rise in the cheeks of some All Blacks” when they review the loss ahead of their next match against England in London.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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