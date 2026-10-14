MTR train brawl draws online criticism as bystanders look on

A video circulating online on Wednesday (Oct 14) shows two passengers fighting on an MTR train, with one man pinning the other to the floor and grabbing him by the neck.

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In the video, an older man in a blue shirt fights with a long-haired passenger. He pins the passenger to the floor before grabbing him by the neck, then pulls him up by the collar and pushes him against a seat and the train window.

The long-haired passenger is heard warning the man that the incident is being recorded, saying: “Keep fighting. It's all being recorded!” The man in blue responds: “It's being recorded. You were the one who started it.”

The video does not reveal what triggered the fight or when and where it took place.

The footage has drawn criticism online, with netizens warning that the confrontation could have ended in serious injury. Others lamented the frequency of public fights, with one commenting that the two men were nearly 100 years old combined.

Some also questioned why other passengers appeared to watch without intervening, with one netizen criticizing what they described as growing indifference among Hong Kong people.