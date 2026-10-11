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SOCIAL BUZZ

HK tourist sparks backlash after placing coins on Hanoi Train Street track for souvenirs

SOCIAL BUZZ
32 mins ago
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A Hong Kong tourist has drawn widespread criticism online after filming herself placing coins on the railway track at Hanoi’s famous Train Street, hoping to have them flattened by an approaching train as homemade souvenirs.

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The tourist posted the video on social media under the title “How to make your own souvenir at Train Street”. In response to commenters, she said she had followed instructions from local vendors and was copying foreign tourists. 

Critics condemned the stunt as dangerous, warning that hard objects placed on the tracks could become flying debris when struck by a train, potentially injuring bystanders or creating a safety risk. 

Under Vietnamese law, anyone who places an obstruction on a railway line and causes another person’s injury or death may face a fine of 30 million to 100 million Vietnamese dong (about HK$9,000 to HK$30,000), up to three years of community service, or a prison sentence of one to three years.

Hong KongHanoitraincoinbacklash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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