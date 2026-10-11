School fight video sparks debate as girl films boys brawling on staircase

A video showing a school fight in which a boy is allegedly beaten by several students while a female student calmly films the incident has sparked online debate after resurfacing on social media.

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The 17-second clip, which was uploaded in November 2025, recently circulated widely on social media. The exact time of the incident is unclear.

The footage shows four male students believed to be from two different schools fighting in a stairwell. One boy is seen being surrounded by three others, who repeatedly grab and punch him, leaving his clothes disheveled.

The boy fights back at one point, pushing a student wearing a sports uniform towards a fire door with a loud bang.

Meanwhile, a female student sitting on the stairs above the fight appears to film the entire incident with her phone. Several other male students are also seen watching, but none appears to intervene.

The schools involved could not be identified, as no clear school insignia is visible on the uniforms.

The video has prompted heated discussion among netizens, with some questioning the female student's seemingly calm reaction.

Comments included: "How can the female student remain so quiet and calm?" and "The girl watching the drama has clearly seen this kind of thing so often that she is no longer surprised."

Others criticized the group behavior, while one netizen remarked: "Why resort to violence? If you win, you end up at the police station; if you lose, you end up in hospital."