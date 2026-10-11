logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

School fight video sparks debate as girl films boys brawling on staircase

SOCIAL BUZZ
5 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A video showing a school fight in which a boy is allegedly beaten by several students while a female student calmly films the incident has sparked online debate after resurfacing on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 17-second clip, which was uploaded in November 2025, recently circulated widely on social media. The exact time of the incident is unclear.

The footage shows four male students believed to be from two different schools fighting in a stairwell. One boy is seen being surrounded by three others, who repeatedly grab and punch him, leaving his clothes disheveled.

The boy fights back at one point, pushing a student wearing a sports uniform towards a fire door with a loud bang.

Meanwhile, a female student sitting on the stairs above the fight appears to film the entire incident with her phone. Several other male students are also seen watching, but none appears to intervene.

The schools involved could not be identified, as no clear school insignia is visible on the uniforms.

The video has prompted heated discussion among netizens, with some questioning the female student's seemingly calm reaction.

Comments included: "How can the female student remain so quiet and calm?" and "The girl watching the drama has clearly seen this kind of thing so often that she is no longer surprised."

Others criticized the group behavior, while one netizen remarked: "Why resort to violence? If you win, you end up at the police station; if you lose, you end up in hospital."

Tiger Pulse

Do you think posting these fight videos actually stops bullying?

Voting Closes in 7 days

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK tourist sparks backlash after placing coins on Hanoi Train Street track for souvenirs
SOCIAL BUZZ
29 mins ago
source: online
Yuen Long street fight involving five people caught on video
SOCIAL BUZZ
9 hours ago
Tuen Mun beer-carrying girl’s parents say they receive CSSA as spending sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-10-2026 17:24 HKT
Fruit shop sparks online debate after staff seen repacking loose blueberries
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-10-2026 19:49 HKT
Is Japan still a bargain? Hongkongers weigh rising travel costs
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-10-2026 12:52 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-10-2026 00:24 HKT
Party poppers spark public housing row after neighbor’s cat flees under bed
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-10-2026 16:19 HKT
logo
(Video) Dashcam captures car swerving to avoid oncoming vehicle on Clear Water Bay Road
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-09-2026 04:12 HKT
McJoy spreads as mainland visitor dishes out $10,000 fast-food feast
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-09-2026 14:25 HKT
source: online
Two men get into a fight on MTR train as passengers step in to break it up
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-09-2026 14:51 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
09-10-2026 21:00 HKT
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.