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SOCIAL BUZZ

Elderly residents seek refuge in fast-food shops amid heatwave, sparking debate

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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source: online
source: online

Hong Kong’s extreme heat has sparked an online debate after a resident said more elderly people had been spending time in fast-food restaurants to escape the heat, prompting a heated discussion over whether they were taking up seats needed by paying customers.

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The resident shared the post on social media, saying that more elderly people had been seen sitting and resting in fast-food restaurants during the hot weather, while expressing gratitude that staff had not asked them to leave.

The resident also called for more places where elderly people could rest and escape the heat.

A photo accompanying the post showed an elderly woman in a floral shirt resting her head on a table, while an elderly man sat beside her.

The seemingly sympathetic post, however, drew criticism from some users, who accused the resident of being “generous with other people’s seats.”

Some questioned whether elderly people should be allowed to occupy seats in commercial restaurants for extended periods without buying anything.

One user shared another photo showing several elderly people sitting inside a fast-food restaurant, with some tables appearing to have no food or drinks.

The user sarcastically asked how many of them had actually bought something, complaining that some could occupy seats for an entire afternoon without spending any money.

Others said they had struggled to find seats during busy lunch hours and questioned who would consider the needs of workers who simply wanted to sit down, eat and cool off during their lunch break.

Some comments went further, criticizing elderly customers for sitting for hours with only a drink and raising concerns over coughing and hygiene.

However, others defended the elderly, saying people should be more tolerant amid the extreme heat.

One user said the elderly were simply looking for somewhere to meet, chat and rest, while another suggested that those unable to find seats could eat elsewhere.

The debate also prompted calls for more public spaces where elderly people can escape the heat, particularly those who may not have air conditioning at home.

Some users suggested that the government could open community facilities during heatwaves, similar to arrangements during cold weather or typhoons.

Others proposed creating more “community living rooms” in public housing estates where residents could sit and spend time without having to make a purchase.

The idea received some support, but others questioned whether taxpayers should pay for additional facilities, pointing out that Hong Kong already has free public facilities including libraries, sports centers and elderly centers.

Some users also noted that the city has 41 elderly district centers and 173 neighborhood elderly centers, suggesting these facilities could provide elderly residents with a place to escape the heat.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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