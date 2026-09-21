Swimming coach sparks online storm after filming Joseph Lau’s mansion

A Hong Kong swimming coach has landed in hot water after filming her trip to billionaire Joseph Lau Luen-hung’s mansion for a private swimming lesson — and complaining about having to wait for her “young miss” student.

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The coach shared photos and videos on social media on Saturday (Sep 19), documenting what she described as a “day of teaching swimming at a client’s home.”

The footage showed her travelling to the property, walking uphill to the entrance and waiting beside a private infinity pool. It also captured the mansion’s grand entrance, security booth, sprawling garden and two staff members.

But it was her running commentary that really caught netizens’ attention.

Describing herself as a “hiking coach + professional patience officer”, the coach complained about waiting for the student, writing “waiting for the young miss” and joking that the “young miss” could “take her time changing, getting her things ready and coming out.”

The post quickly drew a wave of criticism, with netizens accusing her of exposing a client’s private residence and publicly complaining about the person she was being paid to teach.

Some eagle-eyed users also claimed to have identified the property as Lau’s mansion in Jardine’s Lookout, based on details visible in the footage, including the house number, stone pillars, distinctive architecture and surrounding area.

The discovery sent the backlash into overdrive.

Netizens said the coach should have known better when it came to privacy, particularly when working at the home of a high-profile client. Some also raised concerns about the potential security implications of putting the mansion and its surroundings online.

Others questioned why a professional coach would post footage of a client’s home while making sarcastic comments about the client, with some saying the incident could cost her future business.

The coach subsequently deleted the post and videos, but not before screenshots and copies had spread across social media and discussion forums.

Some netizens joked that she had “ruined her own rice bowl”, while others claimed wealthy clients would think twice before hiring her again.

The incident has since become a talking point online, with the deleted post continuing to circulate despite the coach taking down the original content.