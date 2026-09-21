Douyin livestreamer sparks privacy backlash after allegedly filming MTR passengers

MTR passengers have found themselves at the center of an unexpected online livestream after a Douyin user allegedly pointed a phone camera directly at them during a train ride.

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A Hong Kong user posted about the incident on social media, claiming the livestreamer filmed passengers sitting opposite without their knowledge and broadcast the footage online.

Photos shared in the post appear to show the livestreamer holding a phone horizontally, with several passengers clearly visible in the frame.

The passengers appeared unaware they were being filmed, with some resting or looking at their phones.

The user wrote: “Douyin livestreams are everywhere in Hong Kong now. You can even be put online for the whole country to watch while taking the MTR.”

The incident also drew comments from viewers, with one reportedly questioning whether the streamer really dared to livestream inside an MTR train.

But the filming was reportedly not the only thing that annoyed passengers.

According to the post, someone had already warned the streamer about the filming, but the person allegedly continued livestreaming.

The streamer was also accused of talking loudly on the phone throughout the journey, disturbing other passengers in the carriage.

The user later checked the Douyin account, which reportedly has more than 1,000 followers and describes its content as sharing “local Hong Kong food” and cooking and daily-life videos.

The account also allegedly features videos filmed on Hong Kong streets and on public transport.

Some clips reportedly show unsuspecting pedestrians at close range, while other videos feature passengers in casual clothing becoming the focus of the camera.

One video reportedly carried the caption: “How long does every Hong Kong person spend travelling on the MTR each day?”

The user suggested the account had repeatedly used unsuspecting members of the public as subjects for its livestreams or videos.

Another similarly named account was also alleged to have livestreamed from the upper deck of a double-decker bus.

The incident has sparked discussion online, with commenters criticizing the alleged filming and the streamer’s lack of consideration for other passengers.

Some questioned whether people should be able to record and broadcast strangers without their knowledge, while others complained about the disruption caused by loud phone conversations on public transport.

Under the Mass Transit Railway By-laws, people are not allowed to use recording or filming equipment on railway premises without written consent from MTR Corporation.

The by-laws also prohibit behavior that causes annoyance or disturbance to other passengers. A breach may carry a maximum fine of HK$5,000.