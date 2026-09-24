Jobless Hong Kong couple, 51, with $1.1m cash spark retirement debate

A Hong Kong couple who both lost their jobs at 51 have sparked an online debate over retirement after revealing they own a fully paid-off subsidized flat, HK$1.1 million in cash and about HK$800,000 in MPF savings.

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The couple, who described themselves as having low levels of education, asked on social media how they should plan for the future and whether they should cash out their assets and move to Southeast Asia.

Thailand and Malaysia were among their preferred destinations, as they said they wanted a change of environment after losing their jobs.

The post drew a wave of responses, with some users saying the couple were already in a relatively comfortable financial position compared with people struggling to pay rent or mortgages.

Some suggested renting out their Hong Kong flat and moving to cities in the Greater Bay Area, such as Zhongshan, Zhuhai or Huizhou.

They said the couple could use rental income from the flat to help cover their living expenses, while keeping their cash savings in Hong Kong to generate interest.

Others advised against buying property on the mainland and suggested renting instead to keep more of their savings available.

Some users also suggested that the couple could consider retiring in Thailand, while others pointed to potential challenges including healthcare costs, insurance, language barriers and residency requirements.

Another group urged the couple to continue working in Hong Kong rather than retire at 51.

Suggestions included jobs in security, cleaning and supermarket work, as well as taking retraining courses to learn new skills.

Some said working for another decade or more could allow the couple to preserve their savings and MPF for later retirement.

The discussion has since raised questions about whether the couple should retire early, move north or continue working in Hong Kong.