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SOCIAL BUZZ

McJoy spreads as mainland visitor dishes out $10,000 fast-food feast

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago

by

Phoebe Poon

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A mainland tourist turned her HK$10,000 in McDonald's vouchers into free meals for strangers across Hong Kong, just a day before her departure.

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The heartwarming spree began with an Alipay lucky draw that handed the young tourist HK$10,000 in McDonald's vouchers during her visit. She chose to give the fortune away, treating strangers in the city to free meals. 

According to her Xiaohongshu post, the “free meal run” began at a McDonald’s in Wan Chai, inviting friends and passers-by for free meals. She then moved to Johnston Road for a late-night giveaway, before heading to Lan Kwai Fong to hand out food at random.

She set aside HK$2,000 vouchers for street cleaners at a Lockhart Road branch and ended the run at a Tsim Sha Tsui branch, using the last HK$1,000 to cover the bill for customers and elderly residents. 

+1

As an introvert, she admitted the first step was challenging, recalling she fumbled outside the restaurant, switching between Chinese and English to approach strangers. Despite shouting offers of free food, she noted most people just smiled and shook their heads. 

Fortunately, some enthusiastic netizens who saw her post showed up to help, while some passers-by traded small items for meal sets as souvenirs.

Later that night, she also took online advice to give burgers to an elderly man resting in the store, as well as to the homeless and cleaners. 

In another post reflecting on the journey, she said the experience would always be one of her "happiest and proudest" memories. 

She described herself as merely a lucky messenger, adding that she had not spent much of her own money and could never have eaten it all anyway.

She was struck by how far a small act could reach, recalling a woman who said she had learned from her that luck can be passed on. 

Along the way, Hong Kong university students and fellow Fujian visitors also helped deliver meals.
 
The post drew more than 10,000 likes, with commenters dubbing her the “Hong Kong McDonald’s Hero.” Many said the spontaneous act was as effective as a million-dollar advertising campaign. 

The post also drew responses from both brands. Alipay praised her for passing the happiness on to everyone, while McDonald's Hong Kong quoted an iconic lyric — "Who says only those standing in the light are heroes?" — and sent her an extra HK$1,000 meal card. 

She said the new card will go towards treating cleaners on the mainland and those close to her, passing on the warmth she received in Hong Kong.

McDonald'sMcJoyAliPaywarmfeast

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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