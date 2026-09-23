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SOCIAL BUZZ

School bullying video draws backlash after girl seen crying with chalk marks

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A video showing a female student crying with what appear to be chalk marks covering her school uniform has sparked an online backlash, after the person who posted it allegedly mocked her account of the incident.

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The roughly 30-second video, which has resurfaced on social media, shows the girl wearing glasses, a face mask, and a school uniform, with white marks covering her shirt, tie, blazer and sleeves.

A male teacher is seen comforting her, while laughter can be heard in the background. Voices are also heard telling her to wipe herself with alcohol and go home to wash.

The video was circulated on social media and was said to involve a student from Sacred Heart Canossian College, a girls' school in Pok Fu Lam.

The person who originally posted the video on social media allegedly claimed the incident happened during the 2024-25 school year and denied forcing the girl to eat chalk.

In a caption, the poster reportedly wrote: “With her mask so tight, how could I stuff chalk into her mouth?” and mocked the girl by saying her “imagination is so good” that she should “go write compositions”.

The post drew widespread criticism, with users accusing the poster of causing further harm to the student and calling for the school to take action.

According to information circulating online, the incident happened during a weekend tutorial class last school year. The students were allegedly playing around and throwing chalk at each other, while another student filmed the girl's reaction afterwards.

The student who posted the video reportedly said she had already been disciplined by the school, but was unhappy that the incident was brought up again and that she was accused of forcing the girl to eat chalk.

The Education Bureau said it was “very concerned” about the incident and had contacted the school to understand the situation.

The bureau said the incident occurred during the 2024-25 school year and had been handled by the school under its disciplinary and counselling mechanism. Support was provided to the affected student and the relevant parents were informed.

The school has also been reminded to strengthen its disciplinary and counselling work to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

The Education Bureau reiterated its “zero tolerance” policy towards school bullying, saying it does not accept bullying in any form or for any reason.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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