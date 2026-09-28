Two men get into a fight on MTR train as passengers step in to break it up

Two middle-aged men got into a fight on an MTR Island Line train, with one man seen pinning the other to a seat and putting him in a headlock before passengers stepped in to separate them.

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A video circulating online shows the two men pushing and grappling in the middle of the carriage before the fight moved towards the seats.

A grey-haired man in a grey top then pushed a man wearing a black outfit and cap onto a seat and held him down, appearing to put both arms around his neck.

The grey-shirted man was heard shouting: “You touched me first. Don’t move.”

The man in the cap remained pinned to the seat as nearby passengers moved away.

A passenger used the emergency intercom beside the train doors to alert the train operator, saying there was a fight in the carriage.

A man and a woman then stepped in to break up the fight, with other passengers also joining in to separate the two men.

The grey-shirted man eventually released the other passenger, who put his face mask back on. He appeared to move towards the grey-shirted man, but a passenger in white immediately intervened and told him not to fight.

The grey-shirted man continued pointing at the other man and repeated that he had been touched first.

The two men eventually calmed down and separated after passengers intervened.