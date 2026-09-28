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SOCIAL BUZZ

Two men get into a fight on MTR train as passengers step in to break it up

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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source: online
source: online

Two middle-aged men got into a fight on an MTR Island Line train, with one man seen pinning the other to a seat and putting him in a headlock before passengers stepped in to separate them.

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A video circulating online shows the two men pushing and grappling in the middle of the carriage before the fight moved towards the seats.

A grey-haired man in a grey top then pushed a man wearing a black outfit and cap onto a seat and held him down, appearing to put both arms around his neck.

The grey-shirted man was heard shouting: “You touched me first. Don’t move.”

The man in the cap remained pinned to the seat as nearby passengers moved away.

A passenger used the emergency intercom beside the train doors to alert the train operator, saying there was a fight in the carriage.

A man and a woman then stepped in to break up the fight, with other passengers also joining in to separate the two men.

The grey-shirted man eventually released the other passenger, who put his face mask back on. He appeared to move towards the grey-shirted man, but a passenger in white immediately intervened and told him not to fight.

The grey-shirted man continued pointing at the other man and repeated that he had been touched first.

The two men eventually calmed down and separated after passengers intervened.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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