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SOCIAL BUZZ

Ma On Shan McDonald’s girl resurfaces in videos of past arcade, cha chaan teng disputes

SOCIAL BUZZ
7 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

A 17-year-old girl involved in a recent dispute at a McDonald’s in Ma On Shan has been linked to several previous arguments at an arcade and a cha chaan teng, according to videos circulating online.

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The girl earlier admitted on social media that she had lost control of her emotions during the McDonald’s incident, saying she “just wanted to seek justice.”

A post circulating online alleged that she was involved in a dispute at an arcade in August 2025 after reportedly continuing to use a game machine after closing time.

In a video from the incident, the girl can be seen arguing with two people at the arcade while holding up her phone to record.

The pair accused her and her friends of repeatedly occupying game machines and ignoring queues.

The girl questioned whether there was a rule requiring players to queue, saying: “Who said I occupied the whole machine?” and “How do you know I didn’t queue?”

Another video, believed to have been filmed while the girl was working as a delivery rider, shows her arguing with a staff member at a cha chaan teng over how long she had to wait for an order.

She repeatedly questioned the staff member about the delay, while the employee initially told her the food would take about 20 minutes.

The exchange escalated, with the staff member eventually shouting: “Are you done making noise?”

Other employees then stepped in and pulled the staff member away.

The girl continued to criticize the staff member’s attitude and threatened to call police, while appearing to become emotional during the argument.

The resurfaced videos have sparked further discussion online, with some users calling for her family to address the situation, while others suggested she may need professional help.

The latest controversy follows an incident at a Ma On Shan McDonald’s in which the teenager was filmed becoming agitated while waiting for takeaway food, allegedly splashing water and sweeping items off a table.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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