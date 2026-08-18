logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Wife battles to destroy IVF embryos husband created with mistress after using forged marriage certificate

SOCIAL BUZZ
43 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) has attracted growing public attention in Hong Kong and mainland China, but a recent case in Shanghai involving a woman seeking to destroy frozen embryos created by her husband with another woman has raised fresh questions over the legal and regulatory issues surrounding the technology.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A Chinese woman who survived cancer in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, is fighting legal battles on multiple fronts after discovering that her husband used a forged marriage certificate to create frozen embryos with another woman at a Shanghai hospital, according to mainland media.

The wife, surnamed Zhu, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 and has undergone multiple surgeries. She and her husband, surnamed Tang, have been married for more than 20 years and have an adult daughter together.

In November 2025, Zhu discovered that Tang was having an affair and had used a forged marriage certificate to undergo IVF treatment with the other woman at Fudan University’s Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai, resulting in viable embryos that were later frozen.

Zhu then asked the hospital to destroy the embryos that same month, presenting her genuine marriage certificate. She said the hospital refused, citing its inability to determine which marriage certificate was legitimate, and instead agreed only to seal the embryos.

Beginning in March 2026, Zhu reported the case to police, citing allegations of bigamy and forgery of identification documents.

In July 2026, the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission responded to Zhu’s complaint, stating that the hospital had followed protocol in checking the identity documents and marriage certificate presented at the time, and that no evidence of wrongdoing by the hospital had been found.

The commission said it had no authority to order the destruction of the embryos and suggested that Zhu pursue legal remedies.

source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online

What Zhu found even more difficult to accept was the hospital’s explanation that if she and Tang divorced, and Tang and the other woman subsequently obtained a genuine marriage certificate, the frozen embryos created through the allegedly unlawful procedures could then be transferred for implantation.

The case has sparked public debate over ART regulations. Some netizens backed Zhu’s call to destroy the embryos, while others argued she had no genetic connection to them and no right to demand their destruction. Some also warned that forged marriage certificates could create loopholes for illegal surrogacy.

On Aug 5, Tang said he had applied to have the embryos destroyed at the hospital, with lawyers representing all three parties present as witnesses.

Zhu said she received no official notification and questioned how the destruction could have been carried out without her presence or judicial certification.

On Aug 11, Zhu filed a separate lawsuit at the Liangxi District People’s Court in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, seeking the return of marital assets that she alleged Tang had given to the other woman during their marriage.

In an interview with mainland media, Zhu said, “These technologies are intended to help legally married couples facing reproductive difficulties.”

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Suspected ‘Red Sister’ spotted in Guangzhou, dressed in leopard-print outfit
SOCIAL BUZZ
25 mins ago
(file photo)
Mainland tourist claims taxi driver used ‘mind games’ before $583 fare from The Peak
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
Opatra London denies coercive sales after customer's tearful protest, says refund was offered
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Jobless graduates flock to Man Mo Temple, dubbed 'Offer God' online
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 15:05 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helper dies in HK, employer left footing repatriation bill
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 12:52 HKT
source: online
Tourists sprawl on mall floors to beat Hong Kong heat
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-08-2026 19:40 HKT
(file photo)
HK tourist claims Shenzhen shop tried to make her buy more beef jerky
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-08-2026 15:12 HKT
Fake delivery scam texts try to sound local but awkward Cantonese gives them away
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-08-2026 14:48 HKT
source: online
Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
NEWS
23 hours ago
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
17-08-2026 05:11 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.