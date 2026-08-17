HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help

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A Hong Kong tourist broke down in tears by the roadside near Chiayi HSR Station in Taiwan after struggling to communicate with locals, prompting her husband to seek help from police.
According to Taiwanese media, the 39-year-old woman was travelling with her 42-year-old husband and their 12-year-old child when she became distressed due to the language barrier and unfamiliar surroundings.
She eventually squatted down by the roadside and burst into tears, with her frightened child also crying.
Her husband, unsure how to help her, approached two police officers from the Taibao Police Station of the Chiayi County Shuishang Precinct, who were patrolling nearby.
The officers stayed with the family and comforted the woman until she calmed down. Concerned about their safety by the roadside, they then brought the family back to the police station and offered them tea.
Police later helped arrange a taxi to take the family to their hotel.
The husband thanked the officers for stepping in and helping the family through the ordeal.