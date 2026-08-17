Domestic helper dies in HK, employer left footing repatriation bill

A Hong Kong employer has revealed she faces a hefty bill after her Filipino domestic helper died following two months in hospital, with the worker’s family insisting that her body be returned to the Philippines.

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The employer sought advice on social media, asking how to arrange the repatriation and who should cover the cost.

Under the standard employment contract for foreign domestic helpers, employers are required to pay for the return of a deceased helper’s body and personal belongings to their place of origin.

The post sparked discussion online, with commenters advising the employer to contact her insurer, the Philippine consulate and a funeral service provider to arrange the repatriation.

Some also warned that insurance coverage may not be enough to cover the full cost.

One commenter said a domestic helper’s remains had previously cost about HK$80,000 to repatriate, while insurance covered only around HK$20,000, leaving the employer to pay the remaining HK$60,000.

Some suggested cremating the body in Hong Kong and sending the ashes back to the Philippines as a cheaper option.

However, others said the family may insist on burial, with some noting that burial remains preferred by many Filipino families.

The employer later updated the post, saying she had contacted the Philippine embassy and a funeral service provider to arrange the repatriation.

She said her insurance would cover only HK$30,000, while she would have to pay the remaining amount. She also said a welfare organization linked to the embassy would not provide financial assistance.

The case has prompted calls for employers to consider comprehensive insurance with sufficient coverage.

Employers’ liability insurance generally covers work-related injuries or deaths, while broader coverage may be needed for illness or incidents outside work.