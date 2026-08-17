logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Domestic helper dies in HK, employer left footing repatriation bill

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

A Hong Kong employer has revealed she faces a hefty bill after her Filipino domestic helper died following two months in hospital, with the worker’s family insisting that her body be returned to the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The employer sought advice on social media, asking how to arrange the repatriation and who should cover the cost.

Under the standard employment contract for foreign domestic helpers, employers are required to pay for the return of a deceased helper’s body and personal belongings to their place of origin.

The post sparked discussion online, with commenters advising the employer to contact her insurer, the Philippine consulate and a funeral service provider to arrange the repatriation.

Some also warned that insurance coverage may not be enough to cover the full cost.

One commenter said a domestic helper’s remains had previously cost about HK$80,000 to repatriate, while insurance covered only around HK$20,000, leaving the employer to pay the remaining HK$60,000.

Some suggested cremating the body in Hong Kong and sending the ashes back to the Philippines as a cheaper option.

However, others said the family may insist on burial, with some noting that burial remains preferred by many Filipino families.

The employer later updated the post, saying she had contacted the Philippine embassy and a funeral service provider to arrange the repatriation.

She said her insurance would cover only HK$30,000, while she would have to pay the remaining amount. She also said a welfare organization linked to the embassy would not provide financial assistance.

The case has prompted calls for employers to consider comprehensive insurance with sufficient coverage.

Employers’ liability insurance generally covers work-related injuries or deaths, while broader coverage may be needed for illness or incidents outside work.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: online
Tourists sprawl on mall floors to beat Hong Kong heat
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-08-2026 19:40 HKT
(file photo)
HK tourist claims Shenzhen shop tried to make her buy more beef jerky
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-08-2026 15:12 HKT
Fake delivery scam texts try to sound local but awkward Cantonese gives them away
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-08-2026 14:48 HKT
Cold-water cup noodles spark buying frenzy in HK
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-08-2026 22:16 HKT
(file photo)
‘You don’t know how to cook?’: $1,500 sukiyaki diner claims rude staff rushed them out
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-08-2026 13:50 HKT
‘Tow it or not?’: Shirtless taxi driver’s dare ends with taxi being towed
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-08-2026 12:23 HKT
source: online
Bystander kicks knife attacker as security guards intervene in Pok Fu Lam assault
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-08-2026 14:17 HKT
Brawl breaks out at Morse Park football match, players exchange punches and insults
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-08-2026 00:25 HKT
Textbook bundles with activation codes spark debate over costs and second-hand market
SOCIAL BUZZ
09-08-2026 18:28 HKT
Student says wallet finder demanded $1,000 after being given $100 reward
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-08-2026 17:22 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
9 hours ago
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
Hayden Panettiere in 2013. (Reuters/File)
Hayden Panettiere, 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, dies at 36, US media reports
WORLD
1 hour ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.