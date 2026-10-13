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SCREEN & MUSIC

Linkin Park looks back — and forward — in new concert film UNSHATTER

SCREEN & MUSIC
58 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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Linkin Park’s return to the stage will be revisited on the big screen this month with LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER, a concert film charting the band’s path through loss, reinvention and a new creative chapter.

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Directed by longtime band member Joe Hahn, the 128-minute film opens in Hong Kong and Macau on October 16, with standard, ScreenX and 4DX screenings available.

Rather than focusing on a single concert, the film follows the band from private studio sessions in 2022 through the release of From Zero in 2024 and a major performance in São Paulo. Rare archival footage, sold-out concert scenes and interviews with band members and fans are woven together to trace how the group found its footing again after the death of Chester Bennington.

The film also captures the arrival of vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, whose addition marked the beginning of a new lineup and a new phase for the band.

Hahn has said the documentary had been in his mind for years, but plans were put on hold after Bennington’s death. The idea behind UNSHATTER eventually took shape around the Japanese art of kintsugi, in which broken objects are repaired in a way that leaves their cracks visible rather than hidden — a metaphor for accepting loss as part of what comes next.

For longtime fans, the film offers another chance to see archival footage of Bennington alongside material from the band’s latest era. For newer audiences, it serves as a compact portrait of how one of the world’s most recognizable rock bands tried to begin again without erasing what came before.

LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER opens in Hong Kong and Macau on October 16.
 

Linkin ParkLINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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