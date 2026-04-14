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GOSSIP

Carina Lau on 10-minute shopping spree, Tony Leung draws buzz over nude role

GOSSIP
2 hours ago
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Carina Lau Kar-ling was spotted on a 10-minute luxury shopping spree in Admiralty, snapping up designer items during a brief break before a movie, according to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard.

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The 60-year-old actress was seen at Pacific Place, dressed in a low-key all-black outfit with sunglasses and a cap, yet still exuding an unmistakable star presence.

Accompanied by a female assistant, Lau moved swiftly inside a high-end boutique, leaving shortly after with two bags of purchases in what onlookers described as a “fast and decisive” shopping style.

She later briefly greeted a friend she encountered in-store before heading off quickly to catch a film. During the outing, she was seen frequently checking her phone, reportedly keeping in touch with her husband.

Leung’s nude role sparks buzz as he shows rare playful side

Meanwhile, her husband, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, has been busy promoting his first European film, Silent Friend, travelling across different countries for publicity events, with his full nude performance in the film drawing the most attention.

Despite being known for his introverted personality, the 63-year-old actor surprised fans during a recent trip to South Korea by making playful heart gestures — a rare display that sparked online buzz.

Although he has been in the industry for decades, Leung has said his passion for acting remains unchanged, describing filmmaking as his greatest obsession.

Friends say the couple’s relationship is built on mutual respect and independence, with Lau embracing a social, fashion-forward lifestyle while Leung remains more reserved and focused on his craft.

Independent finances behind HK$2 billion couple fortune

The couple is said to follow a “financial independence” arrangement, keeping their assets separate while sharing household expenses.

Sources said both respect their financial autonomy, with no involvement in each other’s spending or investments.

Lau, a veteran actress with over 40 years in the industry, is widely regarded as one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest stars. She is believed to hold multiple properties in the city, with local media estimating her wealth at over HK$1 billion, and the couple’s combined fortune at around HK$2 billion.

Carina LauTony Leung

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