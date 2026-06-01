Female pedestrian hit by bus in North Point, suffers limb abrasions

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Bus plunges off bridge in Guangxi after collision with car, 6 rescued
12-05-2026 05:31 HKT
7 dead as minibus overturns in Yunnan, State Council orders probe
01-05-2026 03:10 HKT
(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm
14-04-2026 04:32 HKT
Town Health expands affodable care with new North Point medical center
13-04-2026 18:04 HKT
Man arrested in North Point after cannabis and samurai sword found in car
24-03-2026 05:57 HKT
Flat fire in North Point injures two, falling window hits passer-by
18-03-2026 00:32 HKT
Man smashes bus window, takes driver’s seat in North Point crash
27-02-2026 22:01 HKT
Fire at North Point subdivided flat forces 30 to flee
12-02-2026 04:39 HKT