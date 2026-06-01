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NEWS

Female pedestrian hit by bus in North Point, suffers limb abrasions

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A female pedestrian was hit by a Citybus in North Point on Sunday afternoon, suffering limb abrasions, police said.

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The incident occurred around 6pm when a Route 77 Citybus was traveling east along King's Road near 653-659 King's Road and struck the woman as she was crossing the road.

The victim, described as about 50 years old, 1.5 metres tall, of medium build, with long hair, wearing a pink dress at the time, was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for treatment.

The 46-year-old male bus driver, surnamed Wong, passed a breathalyzer test and was assisting police with inquiries. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

North Point bus accident pedestrian injury

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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