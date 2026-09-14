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PROPERTY

Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence offers 15 units via tender this weekend

PROPERTY
17 mins ago
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Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence in North Point has announced its first sales arrangement Monday, with 15 units in the Victoria Zone to be offered for tender on Saturday. 

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The tender closes at 11am on the first day and 3pm for every day after. 

The units, located on the 26th floor and above in the Victoria Zone, encompasses units across three different collections, with five ​​792-to-799-square feet units from the "Grandeur Collection," five 729-to-767-sq ft units from the "Glory Collection," and five units of 610 sq ft from the "Glamour Collection."

State ResidenceNorth PointSky Ace Enterprises

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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