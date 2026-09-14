Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence offers 15 units via tender this weekend

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Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence unveils 194 new homes on Friday
11-09-2026 22:27 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT
Water pipe bursts in North Point, 10-metre geyser hits traffic
13-07-2026 06:15 HKT
Female pedestrian hit by bus in North Point, suffers limb abrasions
01-06-2026 04:43 HKT
(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm
14-04-2026 04:32 HKT
Town Health expands affodable care with new North Point medical center
13-04-2026 18:04 HKT
Man arrested in North Point after cannabis and samurai sword found in car
24-03-2026 05:57 HKT
Flat fire in North Point injures two, falling window hits passer-by
18-03-2026 00:32 HKT