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PROPERTY

State Residence in North Point offers five more units for tender on Saturday

PROPERTY
35 mins ago
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Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence in North Point announced new sales arrangement on Tuesday, offering five additional units on top of the 15 units released on Monday, bringing the total number of units available via tender this Saturday to 20. 

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Each of the five additional units come from the Prestige Collection, Imperial Collection, The Legacy, Noble Collection and Classy Collection respectively. All 20 flats are located in the Victoria Zone, on or above the 26th floor. 

The project is assisted by New World Development (0017).

Prices will be released as early as this week, according to Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD.

 

State ResidenceNorth PointSky Ace Enterprises

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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