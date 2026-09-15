State Residence in North Point offers five more units for tender on Saturday

Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence in North Point announced new sales arrangement on Tuesday, offering five additional units on top of the 15 units released on Monday, bringing the total number of units available via tender this Saturday to 20.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Each of the five additional units come from the Prestige Collection, Imperial Collection, The Legacy, Noble Collection and Classy Collection respectively. All 20 flats are located in the Victoria Zone, on or above the 26th floor.

The project is assisted by New World Development (0017).

Prices will be released as early as this week, according to Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD.