Man fleeing police jumps into truck, buckles up and refuses to leave in North Point

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(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm
14-04-2026 04:32 HKT
Town Health expands affodable care with new North Point medical center
13-04-2026 18:04 HKT
Man arrested in North Point after cannabis and samurai sword found in car
24-03-2026 05:57 HKT
Flat fire in North Point injures two, falling window hits passer-by
18-03-2026 00:32 HKT
Man smashes bus window, takes driver’s seat in North Point crash
27-02-2026 22:01 HKT
Paint thrown on fridge at Fruit Market, police hunt masked man
20-02-2026 03:34 HKT
Man arrested after attacking garbage truck with knife in Tsuen Wan
16-02-2026 04:07 HKT
Fire at North Point subdivided flat forces 30 to flee
12-02-2026 04:39 HKT
Gang of 12 trashes Lan Kwai Fong bar, causing $380,000 damage
31-12-2025 06:06 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
29-04-2026 20:56 HKT