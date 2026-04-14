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Man fleeing police jumps into truck, buckles up and refuses to leave in North Point

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 25-year-old man was arrested in North Point on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly fled from police, jumped into a parked truck, strapped himself in with the seat belt and refused to get out, according to police.

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The incident began when the man was involved in a verbal dispute with security staff at a commercial building on Electric Road around 4.06pm. He allegedly kicked and damaged a glass door before escaping.

About two blocks away on Whitfield Road, the man spotted a truck parked while the driver was unloading goods. He jumped into the passenger seat and fastened his seat belt. When the driver returned, he found the stranger refusing to leave and called police.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of criminal damage. Photos posted on social media by the truck driver showed the man with tattoos on his right arm avoiding the camera. The driver described the incident as "unbelievable" and warned other drivers to lock their doors while loading and unloading.

North Point criminal damage truck incident

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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