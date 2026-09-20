logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

101 Kings Road sets new high for HK$64.55m unit sale

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
101 Kings Road's exterior.
101 Kings Road's exterior.

Wang On Properties (1243) 101 Kings Road in North Point has recorded two deals on Saturday, raking in more than HK$79.57 million. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

One of the transactions involved a 1,291 square feet top-floor unit featuring the terrace, which was sold via tender for HK$64.55 million, or HK$50,000 per sq ft, setting new record highs for both the project's transaction price and price per sq ft.

Another transaction was a 440 sq ft, two-bedroom sold for HK$15.02 million, or HK$34,143 per sq ft.

The developer noted that the project has sold 247 units by Saturday, cashing in over HK$2.7 billion.

 

101 Kings RoadWang On PropertiesNorth Point

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
State Residence in North Point offers five more units for tender on Saturday
PROPERTY
15-09-2026 17:09 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence offers 15 units via tender this weekend
PROPERTY
14-09-2026 16:58 HKT
State Residence.
Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
PROPERTY
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT
Travel influencer Fly For Miles completes $136.8 mn transaction of luxury North Point unit
PROPERTY
10-08-2026 18:06 HKT
Water pipe bursts in North Point, 10-metre geyser hits traffic
NEWS
13-07-2026 06:15 HKT
Connext.
Connext releases price list for 21 units on Tuesday
PROPERTY
07-07-2026 19:17 HKT
Female pedestrian hit by bus in North Point, suffers limb abrasions
NEWS
01-06-2026 04:43 HKT
Connext.
Wang On's Connext unveils 20 units in fourth price list
PROPERTY
06-05-2026 20:57 HKT
Man fleeing police jumps into truck, buckles up and refuses to leave in North Point
NEWS
01-05-2026 02:24 HKT
logo
(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm
NEWS
14-04-2026 04:32 HKT
Hong Kong leaders, dignitaries pay final respects to first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
19-09-2026 17:42 HKT
(File Photo)
Physical JoyYou cards to coexist with mobile version to protect elderly access: Chris Sun
NEWS
18-09-2026 21:24 HKT
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
18-09-2026 05:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.