101 Kings Road sets new high for HK$64.55m unit sale

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Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT
Water pipe bursts in North Point, 10-metre geyser hits traffic
13-07-2026 06:15 HKT
Connext releases price list for 21 units on Tuesday
07-07-2026 19:17 HKT
Female pedestrian hit by bus in North Point, suffers limb abrasions
01-06-2026 04:43 HKT
Wang On's Connext unveils 20 units in fourth price list
06-05-2026 20:57 HKT
(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm
14-04-2026 04:32 HKT