101 Kings Road sets new high for HK$64.55m unit sale

Wang On Properties (1243) 101 Kings Road in North Point has recorded two deals on Saturday, raking in more than HK$79.57 million.

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One of the transactions involved a 1,291 square feet top-floor unit featuring the terrace, which was sold via tender for HK$64.55 million, or HK$50,000 per sq ft, setting new record highs for both the project's transaction price and price per sq ft.

Another transaction was a 440 sq ft, two-bedroom sold for HK$15.02 million, or HK$34,143 per sq ft.

The developer noted that the project has sold 247 units by Saturday, cashing in over HK$2.7 billion.