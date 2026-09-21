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PROPERTY

State Residence in North Point offers another 30 units with potential sales this weekend

PROPERTY
46 mins ago
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State Residence.
State Residence.

Sky Ace Enterprises' State Residence in North Point launched another 30 units in its fourth price list to meet market demands, with discounted prices from HK$6.5 million and discounted prices per square foot from HK$21,368.

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Sales arrangements will be uploaded as early as Tuesday, with a potential sales to commence this weekend.

The price lists comprises 17 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and 1 three-bedroom unit, with areas from 301 to 602 sq ft. 

As of 3 pm, the project has received over 4,500 checks, an oversubscription of over 31 times for the 140 units in the four price lists.

The project is assisted by New World Development (0017).

State ResidenceNorth PointSky Ace Enterprises

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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