State Residence in North Point offers another 30 units with potential sales this weekend

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101 Kings Road sets new high for HK$64.55m unit sale
20-09-2026 17:06 HKT
State Residence launches 30 units with third price list
20-09-2026 16:23 HKT
State Residence rolls out second price list for 30 units
20-09-2026 14:32 HKT
State Residence unveils first price list for 50 units
17-09-2026 14:43 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprises’ State Residence unveils 194 new homes on Friday
11-09-2026 22:27 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT
Water pipe bursts in North Point, 10-metre geyser hits traffic
13-07-2026 06:15 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT