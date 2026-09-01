logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence

PROPERTY
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
State Residence.
State Residence.

The Sky Ace Enterprises' residential project on Hei Woo Street, North Point has been named State Residence, offering approximately 190 units to be sold with the assistance of New World Development (0017).  

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Preparations for the sales brochure and showroom are in their final stages, with a launch expected as early as this month. 

The project offers one- to three-bedroom units, primarily one- and two-bedroom apartments, with additional specialty units expected to attract investors seeking rental income and urban professionals. 

A short walk from the project is New World Development's State Theatre by K11 on the Hong Kong Island, which is expected to open in the first half of 2027, with an entrance on Hei Wo Street for convenient access for residents of State Residence.

The project boasts a convenient transport network, with a six-minute drive from Central, four stops to Admiralty Station, and walking distance of North Point Ferry Pier. 

Hei Woo StreetNorth PointSky Ace EnterprisesNew World DevelopmentState Residence

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
K11 MUSEA posts record first-half sales on robust high-end spending. NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT
K11 MUSEA first-half sales surge 40pc to hit record high
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Travel influencer Fly For Miles completes $136.8 mn transaction of luxury North Point unit
PROPERTY
10-08-2026 18:06 HKT
Cannas Ho
Record rents, tenant-turned buyers to support property market, New World says
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 19:12 HKT
Cannas Ho, left.
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT
K11 MUSEA's new VIP lounge starts operations in July.
NWD K11 upgrades KLUB 11 loyalty programme to boost premium engagement 
FINANCE
29-07-2026 15:27 HKT
People lines up to buy during the second round of sales for The Pavilia Farm III.
The Pavilia Farm III sets new record high for two-bedroom unit at HK$13.45m
PROPERTY
28-07-2026 16:50 HKT
83 Wing Hong Street's exterior.
Former EdCity executive director purchases unit at 83 Wing Hong Street for HK$7.39m
PROPERTY
21-07-2026 16:47 HKT
The exterior of The Pavilia Farm III.
The Pavilia Farm III sells three-bedroom unit for HK$22.95m by tender
PROPERTY
15-07-2026 16:19 HKT
Water pipe bursts in North Point, 10-metre geyser hits traffic
NEWS
13-07-2026 06:15 HKT
Pavilia Rosa.
NWD’s Pavilia Rosa launches five units for sale next Monday
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 17:11 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
31-08-2026 13:15 HKT
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.