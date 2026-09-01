Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence

The Sky Ace Enterprises' residential project on Hei Woo Street, North Point has been named State Residence, offering approximately 190 units to be sold with the assistance of New World Development (0017).

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Preparations for the sales brochure and showroom are in their final stages, with a launch expected as early as this month.

The project offers one- to three-bedroom units, primarily one- and two-bedroom apartments, with additional specialty units expected to attract investors seeking rental income and urban professionals.

A short walk from the project is New World Development's State Theatre by K11 on the Hong Kong Island, which is expected to open in the first half of 2027, with an entrance on Hei Wo Street for convenient access for residents of State Residence.

The project boasts a convenient transport network, with a six-minute drive from Central, four stops to Admiralty Station, and walking distance of North Point Ferry Pier.