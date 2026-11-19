The Buildings Department approved 16 building plans in September, with three on Hong Kong Island and 13 in the New Territories.

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Of the approved plans, four were for apartment and apartment/commercial developments, three were for commercial development, seven were for factory and industrial development, and two were for community services development.

Among the approved plans, Chuang’s Consortium International’s (0367) project at 16–20 Gage Street has been approved for a 24-story residential/commercial building with one basement level, offering a total gross floor area of approximately 42,000 sq ft, including 37,800 sq ft of residential space.

Meanwhile, the project at 35–39A Gough Street in Central that owned by the Or family of Kowloon Development (0034), has been granted approval to build a 24-story residential/commercial building with a lower ground floor, spanning a total floor area of about 38,000 sq ft, of which roughly 35,800 sq ft is for residential use.

The department also issued 21 occupation permits, with five on Hong Kong Island, eight in Kowloon and eight in the New Territories.

In September, the declared cost of new buildings completed totalled about HK$5.8 billion.



