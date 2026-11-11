In One Above sells a two-bedroom unit for $20.69m

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In One Above sells two units via tender for $68 million
04-11-2026 18:56 HKT
ZA Bank to rent four floors of Lee Garden Eight's office space
09-09-2026 19:26 HKT
In One Above to tender 18 units on Friday
29-06-2026 20:15 HKT
In One Above's two-bedroom unit fetches nearly HK$20 mln
26-05-2026 16:35 HKT
In One Above sells three-bedroom unit for over HK$35mln
20-05-2026 17:09 HKT
In One Above to tender six flats on Friday, Chinachem says
27-04-2026 17:17 HKT
In One Above tenders two units for HK$63mln on Wednesday
08-04-2026 17:05 HKT