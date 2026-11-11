In One Above sells a two-bedroom unit for $20.69m

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), logged one sale for HK$20.69 million via tender on Wednesday, with six units planned to be put on sale on Friday.

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The two-bedroom unit in the deal measures 593 square feet, priced at HK$34,900 per sq ft.

The developer said it has launched a new sales arrangement, including six three-bedroom 992-sq-ft units, which will be sold by tender starting this Friday.

The project has recorded 4 sales this month, cashing in over HK$124 million, with the per-sq-ft transaction price ranging from HK$33,800 to HK$35,362.

The In One series has sold 785 units so far, accounting for 93 percent of the total, with the amount reaching more than HK$14 billion.