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PROPERTY

In One Above sells three-bedroom unit for over HK$35mln

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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The exterior of In One Above.
The exterior of In One Above.

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), sold a 996 square feet three-bedroom unit for HK$35.46 million on Wednesday.

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The In One series has sold 740 units so far, fetching over HK$12.7 billion, according to the developer.

 

In One AboveChinachemHo Man Tin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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