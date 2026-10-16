Swire Properties and Chinachem to redevelop Taikoo Place site for new office tower

Swire Properties (1972) and Chinachem Group unveiled plans to redevelop the Sea View Building and Hoi Wan Building and adjacent Chinachem Exchange Square into a premium Grade A harbourfront office tower in the heart of Taikoo Place.

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The combined site spans roughly 35,000 square feet, allowing for a substantial integrated commercial development. Pending statutory approvals, the project is expected to provide about 500,000 sq ft of gross floor area (GFA), consisting of a 27-storey office tower, retail podium and basement parking facilities. Construction is slated to commence in 2027, according to a statement.

"Over several decades, we have successfully transformed Taikoo Place into a global business and lifestyle district for many of the world's most admired companies," said Tim Blackburn, chief executive of Swire Properties. "This development represents the next stage in the precinct's evolution, expanding its capacity to support business growth, attract talent and reinforce Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre."

"Together with Swire Properties, we look forward to delivering a high-quality, integrated development that unlocks the full potential of the site, creating lasting value for tenants, businesses and the wider community," said Andy Cheung, chief executive of Chinachem Group.

The proposed office tower is part of Swire Properties’ ongoing expansion of Taikoo Place under its HK$100 billion investment blueprint launched in March 2022, which channels capital primarily into core markets including Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. It also advances Chinachem Group's long-standing commitment to enhance and optimize its property portfolio, the statement said.

Frank Feng