ZA Bank to rent four floors of Lee Garden Eight's office space

Read More
One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list
01-09-2026 19:24 HKT
Hysan Development's underlying profit climbs 7.4pc in first half
13-08-2026 16:22 HKT
In One Above to tender 18 units on Friday
29-06-2026 20:15 HKT
In One Above's two-bedroom unit fetches nearly HK$20 mln
26-05-2026 16:35 HKT
In One Above sells three-bedroom unit for over HK$35mln
20-05-2026 17:09 HKT
In One Above to tender six flats on Friday, Chinachem says
27-04-2026 17:17 HKT
In One Above tenders two units for HK$63mln on Wednesday
08-04-2026 17:05 HKT
Zendo House sells final unit for HK$12.95 mln on Tuesday
17-03-2026 19:19 HKT
Chinachem's Zendo House sold all 160 units on Saturday
15-03-2026 15:30 HKT