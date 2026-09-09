ZA Bank to rent four floors of Lee Garden Eight's office space

Hysan Development's (0014) Lee Garden Eight has secured a lease for four floors of office space in three high-rise towers from ZA Bank, one of the biggest virtual banks in the city.

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ZA chief executive Calvin Ng Chung-ho described the lease as a "long-term commitment," aiming to improve customer interaction in the popular district of Causeway Bay and to improve the working environment for employees.

Lee Garden Eight, scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year, currently boasts a high pre-leasing rate of double digits, according to executive director and chief operating officer Lui Kon-wai Ricky.

The lease spans 45,000 square feet, an increase of over 50 percent compared to ZA's current office in Cyberport.

Lee Garden Eight is a commercial project jointly developed by Hysan and Chinachem.