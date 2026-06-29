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PROPERTY

In One Above to tender 18 units on Friday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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In One Above.
In One Above.

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), launched its latest sales arrangement on Monday, offering 18 units for sale via tender starting this Friday.

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The batch consists of 593-square-foot two-bedroom units and 997-sq-ft three-bedroom units.

 

In One AboveChinachemHo Man Tin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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