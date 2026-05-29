logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

In One Above sells two units, with selling price and price per sq ft hitting record highs again in May

PROPERTY
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
In One Above
In One Above

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, jointly developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), sold two special units for HK$101 million on Friday, with the four-bedroom unit's selling price and price per square foot both reaching record.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 1,564 sq ft four-bedroom unit was sold at HK$72.73 million. The price per sq ft was HK$46,500.

Helen Fung, Chinachem's director of sales and marketing, said the project has sold three special units this month, with the selling price and price per sq ft setting a new record twice within a month.

The project has sold 745 units so far, totaling HK$12.9 billion.

 

In One Above

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
In One Above's two-bedroom unit fetches nearly HK$20 mln
PROPERTY
26-05-2026 16:35 HKT
The exterior of In One Above.
In One Above sells three-bedroom unit for over HK$35mln
PROPERTY
20-05-2026 17:09 HKT
Helen Fung, left. Chinachem
In One Above to tender six flats on Friday, Chinachem says
PROPERTY
27-04-2026 17:17 HKT
In One Above tenders two units for HK$63mln on Wednesday
PROPERTY
08-04-2026 17:05 HKT
Helen Fung, left.
In One Above sells 30 units by tender on Friday
PROPERTY
30-03-2026 15:11 HKT
In One Above
In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
PROPERTY
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
In One Above.
In One Above records one deal by tender for $18.5 m
PROPERTY
27-02-2026 18:11 HKT
Pavilia Farm
Pavilia Farm sells three units for $88.85 million
PROPERTY
6 mins ago
From left: Hunter Jin, chief executive of Greater China, Swire Coca-Cola; Karen So
Swire Coca-Cola opens two new intelligent green plants in Kunshan and Guangzhou
PROPERTY
28-05-2026 21:13 HKT
One Stanley.
One Stanley to launch tender for two houses on June 11 
PROPERTY
28-05-2026 16:54 HKT
screenshot from Dot Dot News video
Tuen Mun school principal resigns over foul-mouthed tirade in Singapore, apologises in tears
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
Hiker found dead after two-day search on Lantau Island
NEWS
8 hours ago
2 men brawl at Admiralty MTR station platform, bystanders intervene
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.