In One Above sells two units, with selling price and price per sq ft hitting record highs again in May

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In One Above's two-bedroom unit fetches nearly HK$20 mln
26-05-2026 16:35 HKT
In One Above sells three-bedroom unit for over HK$35mln
20-05-2026 17:09 HKT
In One Above to tender six flats on Friday, Chinachem says
27-04-2026 17:17 HKT
In One Above tenders two units for HK$63mln on Wednesday
08-04-2026 17:05 HKT
In One Above sells 30 units by tender on Friday
30-03-2026 15:11 HKT
In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
In One Above records one deal by tender for $18.5 m
27-02-2026 18:11 HKT
One Stanley to launch tender for two houses on June 11
28-05-2026 16:54 HKT