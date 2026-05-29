In One Above sells two units, with selling price and price per sq ft hitting record highs again in May

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, jointly developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), sold two special units for HK$101 million on Friday, with the four-bedroom unit's selling price and price per square foot both reaching record.

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The 1,564 sq ft four-bedroom unit was sold at HK$72.73 million. The price per sq ft was HK$46,500.

Helen Fung, Chinachem's director of sales and marketing, said the project has sold three special units this month, with the selling price and price per sq ft setting a new record twice within a month.

The project has sold 745 units so far, totaling HK$12.9 billion.