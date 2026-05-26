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PROPERTY

In One Above's two-bedroom unit fetches nearly HK$20 mln

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), sold a 591 square feet two-bedroom unit for HK$19.34 million, or HK$32,726 per sq ft on Tuesday.

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The In One series has sold 743 units to date, raking in over HK$12.8 billion.

 

 

 

In One AboveChinachemHo Man Tin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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