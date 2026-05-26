In One Above's two-bedroom unit fetches nearly HK$20 mln

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In One Above sells three-bedroom unit for over HK$35mln
20-05-2026 17:09 HKT
In One Above to tender six flats on Friday, Chinachem says
27-04-2026 17:17 HKT
In One Above tenders two units for HK$63mln on Wednesday
08-04-2026 17:05 HKT
In One Above sells 30 units by tender on Friday
30-03-2026 15:11 HKT
Zendo House sells final unit for HK$12.95 mln on Tuesday
17-03-2026 19:19 HKT
Chinachem's Zendo House sold all 160 units on Saturday
15-03-2026 15:30 HKT
Chinachem's In One phase IB to tender three special units next Monday
12-03-2026 17:15 HKT
Chinachem's Zendo House launches third price list of 42 units
10-03-2026 16:09 HKT