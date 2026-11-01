Wheelock's Ricky Wong hosts private screening of documentary on Hong Kong's intangible heritage

Wheelock Properties vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, hosted a private screening of the documentary "Intangible Cultural Heritage · One" for friends and team members on Sunday.

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The event featured an insightful sharing session before the film, with Wong and director Dede Chuck discussing the documentary's origins and production.

The event helps the audience rediscover Hong Kong's cultural treasures through the film.

After four years in the making, the documentary highlights seven Hong Kong intangible cultural heritage treasures, showcasing the city's unique East-meets-West character and evoking collective memories.