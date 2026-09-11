Wheelock Properties’ Double Coast III sells 60 units next Wednesday

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Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list
07-09-2026 16:11 HKT
Miami Quay I sells unit for HK$14.67m via tender
03-09-2026 14:53 HKT
Wheelock releases new price list for Palo Springs, starting at HK$5.48m
12-08-2026 14:49 HKT
Wheelock Properties unveils first batch of 65 flats in Park Silicon
07-08-2026 17:10 HKT
Miami Quay I launches price list for 79 units on Wednesday
22-07-2026 20:39 HKT
Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 14:34 HKT
Park Silicon to release sales brochure as early as this week
24-06-2026 14:51 HKT