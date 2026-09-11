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PROPERTY

Wheelock Properties’ Double Coast III sells 60 units next Wednesday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Ricky Wong, right
Ricky Wong, right

Wheelock Properties’ Double Coast III uploaded a sales brochure for 60 units to be sold next Wednesday.

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The units comprise six studios, 24 one-bedroom units, and 30 two-bedroom units, ranging from 249 to 455 square feet. The discounted price starts at HK$4.61 million, and the average price per sq ft is HK$18,526.

Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock, said the project has sold 254 units for nearly HK$2.15 billion so far this year, bringing cumulative sales to 566 units worth HK$4.48 billion.

He added that Kai Tak Hospital, Hong Kong's largest hospital, will begin phased operations in October this year, gradually replacing Queen Elizabeth Hospital to become the city's future medical hub and further enhancing the project's appeal.
 

Wheelock PropertiesDouble Coast III

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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