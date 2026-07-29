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PROPERTY

Wheelock to launch Park Silicon phase 2 first with price list expected next week 

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Ricky Wong, second from right
Ricky Wong, second from right

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project Park Silicon will first roll out phase 2 Palo Springs, which offers 324 units, and may release its first price list as early as next week.

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Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties, noted that phase 2 mainly features two-bedroom layouts, which account for over 60 percent of the total offerings.

He added that show units will open to the public for viewing as early as next week, and expects to launch a roadshow in Shenzhen.

The project has already recorded more than 6,000 inquiries since its naming, said Wong.


 

Park SiliconKwu TungPalo SpringsWheelock Properties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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