Wheelock to launch Park Silicon phase 2 first with price list expected next week 

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Miami Quay I launches price list for 79 units on Wednesday
22-07-2026 20:39 HKT
Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 14:34 HKT
Park Silicon to release sales brochure as early as this week
24-06-2026 14:51 HKT
Wheelock Properties names Kwu Tung project "Park Silicon"
17-06-2026 17:18 HKT
Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house
11-06-2026 05:06 HKT
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT