logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Wheelock Properties joins Wenchang Writing Ceremony in Sham Shui Po for cultural preservation

ARTS & CULTURE
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(Photo from Wheelock Living's Facebook)
(Photo from Wheelock Living's Facebook)

Amid the sound of prayers, Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, chairman of the Finance and Management Sub-committee of Chinese Temples Committee and a group of guests took part in a traditional Wenchang Writing Ceremony on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event was part of Wheelock Properties' heritage conservation efforts, giving guests a firsthand look at the temple's architecture and history on an auspicious day in the lunar calendar. 

During the visit to the Sam Tai Tsz and Pak Tai Temple in Sham Shui Po, Wong guided guests through the temple's features and shared its historical background. 

In Chinese culture, "Wenchang" symbolizes wisdom, and the "writing ceremony" is seen as a ritual to bless participants' academic progress and career success. 

The free ceremony has been held by the Chinese Temples Committee at the Sham Shui Po temple since 2011 and at the Hung Shing Temple in Ap Lei Chau since 2014. 

It is understood that participants would engage in customs such as receiving a cleansing from a master and touching auspicious objects to pray for wisdom and diligence. 

Wheelock Properties said the event reflects its commitment to cultural conservation and community engagement, adding that it will continue working with different sectors on more community initiatives.

Wenchang Writing CeremonySham Shui PoWheelock Properties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From third from left: Phoebe Yee Lai-chu, Wheelock’s assistant director and general manager (commercial) and Ricky Wong.
Double Coast III fetches nearly HK$37.5m from six units sale
PROPERTY
17-09-2026 16:29 HKT
Ricky Wong, right
Wheelock Properties’ Double Coast III sells 60 units next Wednesday
PROPERTY
11-09-2026 22:04 HKT
From right: Ricky Wong; Phoebe Yee Lai-chu, Wheelock's assistant director and general manager (commercial).
Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list
PROPERTY
07-09-2026 16:11 HKT
Miami Quay I.
Miami Quay I sells unit for HK$14.67m via tender
PROPERTY
03-09-2026 14:53 HKT
'No best, only better': John Lee reaffirms commitment to elderly healthcare during Sham Shui Po visit
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:11 HKT
John Lee visits Sham Shui Po to gather public views on policy address
NEWS
26-08-2026 15:11 HKT
(Online photo)
Sham Shui Po shop owner’s narrow escape sparks warning for MTR station traders
SOCIAL BUZZ
25-08-2026 17:11 HKT
From left: Phoebe Yee Lai-chu, Wheelock’s assistant director and general manager (commercial), Ricky Wong, Jan Ng Ka-bo, Wheelock's senior manager of project marketing
Wheelock releases new price list for Palo Springs, starting at HK$5.48m
PROPERTY
12-08-2026 14:49 HKT
Ricky Wong, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties, right
Wheelock Properties unveils first batch of 65 flats in Park Silicon
PROPERTY
07-08-2026 17:10 HKT
Man arrested in Sham Shui Po drug bust, $270,000 ketamine seized
NEWS
30-07-2026 05:33 HKT
Hong Kong leaders, dignitaries pay final respects to first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
19-09-2026 17:42 HKT
Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Physical JoyYou cards to coexist with mobile version to protect elderly access: Chris Sun
NEWS
18-09-2026 21:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.