Wheelock Properties joins Wenchang Writing Ceremony in Sham Shui Po for cultural preservation

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Double Coast III fetches nearly HK$37.5m from six units sale
17-09-2026 16:29 HKT
Wheelock Properties’ Double Coast III sells 60 units next Wednesday
11-09-2026 22:04 HKT
Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list
07-09-2026 16:11 HKT
Miami Quay I sells unit for HK$14.67m via tender
03-09-2026 14:53 HKT
John Lee visits Sham Shui Po to gather public views on policy address
26-08-2026 15:11 HKT
Wheelock releases new price list for Palo Springs, starting at HK$5.48m
12-08-2026 14:49 HKT
Wheelock Properties unveils first batch of 65 flats in Park Silicon
07-08-2026 17:10 HKT
Man arrested in Sham Shui Po drug bust, $270,000 ketamine seized
30-07-2026 05:33 HKT