Wheelock Properties’s Park Silicon launches sales brochure for two phases on Thursday

Wheelock Properties uploaded the sales brochures of both phases at its Kwu Tung project Park Silicon on Thursday, offering a total of 781 units to the market.

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Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties, noted that show flats will open to the public shortly, with sales expected to launch next month.

He added that the project has recorded over 5,000 inquiries so far and the pricing will take reference from projects that above railway stations such as Kam Sheung Road Station.

Phase 1 provides 457 units ranging from 275 to 604 square feet, including one to three bedrooms.

Meanwhile, phase 2, which was named Palo Springs on Thursday, offers 324 units ranging from 275 to 576 square feet, also featuring one- to three-bedroom layouts.