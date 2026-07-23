Wheelock Properties’s Park Silicon launches sales brochure for two phases on Thursday

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Wheelock Properties sales exceed HK$24b in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 14:34 HKT
Park Silicon to release sales brochure as early as this week
24-06-2026 14:51 HKT
Wheelock Properties names Kwu Tung project "Park Silicon"
17-06-2026 17:18 HKT
Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house
11-06-2026 05:06 HKT
8 Lung Ting Lane luxury project dubbed The Monet
04-05-2026 18:03 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
22-07-2026 14:29 HKT
$3,000 smoking fine divides construction workers
22-07-2026 17:04 HKT